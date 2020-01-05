Authorities: 6 hospitalized after house explosion in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Six people were hospitalized after an apparent gas explosion at a house on Detroit's west side, authorities said.

No deaths were reported. The cause of the blast remained under investigation, authorities said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday following an explosion. The six victims ranged in age 30 to 40 and were treated for burns. Two were treated for smoke inhalation.

"It was definitely an explosion," Fornell told The Detroit News.

DTE Energy was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials with the utility said they're working with authorities on an investigation.