Australian spy to plead guilty in East Timor bugging case

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Lawyers say a former Australian spy will plead guilty to conspiring to reveal classified information about an allegation that Australia bugged East Timor's government during negotiations over the sharing of billions of dollars in oil and gas revenue in 2004, splitting his case from his former lawyer and alleged co-conspirator who will fight the charge.

Haydn Carmichael represents the Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy, known as Witness K., who says he led the illegal bugging operation. Carmichael told a court on Tuesday that his client will plead guilty to the conspiracy charge, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Witness K's former lawyer and alleged co-conspirator, Bernard Collaery, plans to plead not guilty and will be tried in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court.