Auburn tree poisoner fails to appear in court for hearing

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama fan convicted of poisoning Auburn University's oak trees failed to attend a hearing on why he hasn't paid court-ordered restitution.

The Opelika-Auburn news reports Harvey Updyke didn't show up for a hearing before Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are seeking a warrant on Updyke for failing to appear, and the judge will decide later whether to order his arrest.

The judge also gave prosecutors a month to review a letter from Updyke's doctor saying the 71-year-old man wasn't well enough to travel from his home in Louisiana to Opelika.

Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning trees at Auburn's Toomer's Corner. Court records show Updyke has paid only $6,900 of about $800,000 he was ordered to pay in penalties and restitution.