Atlanta police search for man after fatal mall shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged, but are still searching for, a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside an upscale Atlanta mall after an argument over a parking space.

Police said the man was charged Thursday with felony murder, news outlets reported Friday. The department's Fugitive Unit is searching for the suspect, who has not been publicly identified.

Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee, was fatally shot Sunday at Lenox Square, a high-end mall in Atlanta's Buckhead district, police said.

Two groups of people in separate vehicles had been arguing over a parking space, authorities said.

The groups went inside the mall, but the argument escalated when both parties came back outside, police said. Nguyen was shot in the head during the fight that ensued.

An officer was able to capture one suspect who attempted to flee the scene, but that person was later released after investigators determined he was not the shooter, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.

This was the fourth shooting in four months at the mall.

In December, a mall employee was shot and robbed as she walked to her car in a parking garage.

The following month, an officer shot a man who refused to put down his gun in a parking deck. Kentucky rapper 2KBABY said the man was attempting to stop a robbery.

In February, a man was shot in the stomach while meeting for a “prearranged sale” at the mall, according to news outlets.