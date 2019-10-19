Arrest made in fire in Massachusetts church

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man they say started a fire in a Massachusetts church.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Athol police Chief Craig Lundgren say 21-year-old Trevor DeFrancesco is charged with setting a fire at Our Lady Immaculate Roman Catholic Church in Athol shortly after midnight Saturday.

He was held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of burning a building and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

Investigators say the fire had multiple points of origin inside the church basement. Fire damage was moderate and firefighters controlled it with extinguishers. There was smoke and water damage.