Arizona man gets 25 years for 1994 California slaying

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — A former trucker from Arizona has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 1994 murder of a California woman whose body was discovered under a bush by the side of a road.

Scott David Herr was convicted in May of murdering 44-year-old Sue Gray. The San Bernardino Sun reports the 50-year-old Herr said nothing during sentencing on Friday.

The cold case was revived in 2012 thanks to DNA technology.

A woman who Herr sexually assaulted and tried to kill in Arizona in 1995 testified during his California trial. Herr pleaded guilty to sexual assault and received a 10-year sentence in that case.

