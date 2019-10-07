Argument may have led to shooting in Denver area home

DENVER (AP) — Authorities believe an argument or several arguments led to a shooting at a large gathering at a Denver area home.

Adams County Sheriff's Office says at least four people were shot and two of them sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting early Sunday morning in the home about four miles (six kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

Sgt. Paul Gregory says over a hundred people fled from the house when deputies arrived at about 1:45 a.m. in response to the report of shots fired.