Argentine bishop appears at court hearing on abuse charges

In this handout photo provided by Salta's government Judicial Branch Press Office, Argentine bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, second from left, a cleric close to Pope Francis, appears alongside his lawyer, Javier Belda Iniesta, at a judicial hearing in Oran, the northwestern province of Salta, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Zanchetta was notified by members of the court that he will be put on trial for alleged abuses against two former seminarians. (Salta's government Judicial Branch Press Office via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis has appeared voluntarily for a court hearing ahead of a trial on charges of sexual abuse of two former seminarians. It’s one of several cases that have shaken the church in the pope’s homeland.

Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta had returned to Argentina from the Vatican to attend Wednesday’s session before Judge María Laura Toledo Zamora in the northwestern city of Oran, where he had served as bishop until July 2017.

Prosecutors accuse Zanchetta of continuing sexual abuse, a charge that could result in a 10-year sentence.

Zanchetta denies the allegations, which are also the subject of a church canon-law process.

The hearing was to establish who represents Zanchetta and his contact details.

The judge allowed him to return to the Vatican.