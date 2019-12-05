Appeals court tosses lawsuit from artist over dog poop flap

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico appeals court has upheld a decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Native American artist who was cleaning up dog poop but mistaken for a burglar.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Court of Appeals recently affirmed a District Court decision that the officers’ actions were “objectively reasonable” when they detained him at gunpoint.

Romero filed a lawsuit alleging the violation of his constitutional rights in 2014. He says his Shih Tzu defecated in his car and had pulled into a driveway to clean up the mess when a homeowner called police.

Romero told The Associated Press a Santa Fe officer pointed a rifle at him during the bizarre misunderstanding.

In 2017, a judge ruled an officer's belt recorder showed the officer acted properly.