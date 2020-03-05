Another Iowa murder trial date set for Nebraska woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in northwest Iowa has had her trial rescheduled to start June 8.

Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, is accused of killing 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City on April 8, 2018. Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores. Camargo-Flores told investigators she'd been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.

Camargo-Flores has had several trial dates set since pleading not guilty in May 2018 to a charge of first-degree murder.