Lawyer: Widow of man shot by police adamant he wasn't armed

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — An attorney representing relatives of a black man who was killed by police in Alabama is demanding full transparency over the deadly shooting.

Ben Crump says he's representing Cherelle Fletcher, who was with her daughter just a few feet away when husband Dana Fletcher was shot to death by Madison police last month.

Crump says the woman is adamant that her husband wasn't armed even though authorities say he was. Crump says authorities need to release video of the confrontation.

A community gathering held Monday night about Fletcher's slaying turned raucous as people confronted authorities over the shooting.

News outlets report that Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner told the crowd he has seen police video that clearly shows a weapon was involved before officers shot Fletcher.