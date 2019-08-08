Alaska man pleads guilty to kidnapping of gang member
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man who played a role in the death of a gang member has pleaded guilty to kidnapping.
The Anchorage Daily News reports 32-year-old Beau Cook pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Cook is one of six men charged in the 2017 death of 34-year-old Michael Staton.
Staton was a member of the 1488s, a white-supremacist prison gang.
Prosecutors say an associate of the gang suspected Staton of stealing a motorcycle vest and drugs.
Staton was found beaten, burned and shot to death in Matanuska-Susitna Borough forest.
Prosecutors say Cook prepared a bedroom in a Wasilla home for Staton's beating by covering the floor and walls with painter's plastic.
Prosecutors say Cook witnessed the beating, helped load Staton while still alive into a vehicle and cleaned up the room.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com