Alabama man who confronted couple on his property shot dead

HURTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Deputies in Alabama had little to go on at first when a 63-year-old man was fatally shot while walking his dog along the road beside his property in Russell County. When he didn't come home, the man's wife went out and found his body. The dog didn't leave his side.

A $5,000 reward led to tips, a confession and an arrest, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said at a news conference on Sunday.

It turns out that 63-year-old Randolph “Randy” Cannon of Hurtsboro had confronted a man and a woman in a parked car at about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

“Deontra and the female were talking and parked when Randy walked up on them,” Taylor said. Cannon questioned why they were on his property and said they were trespassing; that's when 20-year-old Deontra Jones got out of his car, shot at Cannon and chased him until he died, the sheriff said.

Taylor said Jones confessed to the crime after his arrest on Saturday. He said Jones' murder charge may be upgraded to capital murder, pending input from the district attorney's office.

The woman in the car with Jones also described what happened and hasn't been charged, he said. Authorities didn't immediately release her identity. It's unclear whether Jones has a lawyer.