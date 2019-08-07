Alabama man indicted in fatal tanker truck crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a man who was driving a tanker truck full of jet fuel when it crashed into a car and killed an Auburn University student.

A statement from Auburn police says 45-year-old Robert Anthony Lockwood of Montgomery has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in the July 2018 death of 20-year-old Cassidy Meadows.

He was arrested Tuesday, and his bail is set at $30,000.

Police say Lockwood was driving a tanker on Interstate 85 when it rear-ended Meadows' car.

The statement says an investigation revealed the man was distracted by an electronic device and didn't apply brakes on the 18-wheeler until it struck the other vehicle.

Court records don't list a defense attorney who could speak on Lockwood's behalf.