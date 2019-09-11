Alabama man gets 30 years for murdering man in 2016

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting and beating a 19-year-old man.

News outlets report 25-year-old Joshua Adam Reese pleaded guilty to murder Monday for the 2016 death of Nicholas Hawkins.

Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair says Hawkins' grandparents wanted him to offer Reese a deal to avoid trial. Hawkins' grandmother, Pam Hawkins, says avoiding trial would help the family move forward.

Court documents say Reese shot Hawkins in the back with a shotgun before beating him in the head with the butt of the gun.

Documents say Danny Jarvis Jr. and Cory Conner were there during the shooting and cooperated with authorities. They were charged Tuesday with abuse of a corpse and hindering prosecution and sentenced to 15 years in prison.