Airline agent pleads guilty in ticket exchange scheme

BOSTON (AP) — An airline gate agent in Massachusetts who prosecutors say converted more than 500 mostly low-cost domestic flights to more expensive international ones at no extra cost has pleaded guilty in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in a statement says 31-year-old Tiffany Jenkins pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud.

Officials say from July 2016 to September 2017 Jenkins used her access to the airline's reservation database to exchange the flights at no additional cost for family, friends and acquaintances.

Authorities say the Chelsea woman applied a code often used for passengers who've missed flights or experienced a death in the family, executing approximately 505 ticket exchanges for more than 100 different passengers.

She faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 21.