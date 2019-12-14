Affidavit: Wichita police outside house when woman stabbed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a knife up to 50 times while police outside his house could hear her begging him to stop, according to an affidavit released Friday.

Jason McCaleb allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Devin Andrea Cook with “a folding blade knife” on Nov. 23, moments after talking to them, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Police went to the home after McCaleb called 911 to say he had let her “keep her stuff at his house,” but that she was refusing to leave. At a news briefing after the slaying, police had said officers told McCaleb he had to use legal channels to evict her if he wanted her gone.

After walking outside to leave, police heard the woman say "‘Jason stop.’ ‘You’re hurting me.’ ‘You’re killing me,’” the affidavit says. They also heard what sounded like furniture being thrown.

Officers told the occupants they were going to force the door and McCaleb said he was coming to the door. When McCaleb opened the door, the officers saw blood on his clothes and hands. Cook was lying on the kitchen floor.

McCaleb, 44, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in Cook’s death. His attorney declined comment.