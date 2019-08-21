Adult charges to be sought against 17-year-old in killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors want a 17-year-old to face adult charges in a Topeka shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

WIBW-TV reports that the teen suspect faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ashley Usher. She was found Saturday afternoon inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he plans to ask a court to try the teen as an adult. He also faces charges of interference with law enforcement, theft of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon.

___

Information from: WIBW-TV.