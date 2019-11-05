Addison woman gets 18 months for charging cop with 2 knives

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman who was shot by a police officer she had charged with two knives has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Fifty-two-year-old April Hachmeister of Addison was sentenced Monday in DuPage County after being convicted of aggravated assault to a police officer.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that prosecutors had asked for an extended sentence of five years.

Hachmeister was arrested Jan. 17 after officers responded to her home in Addison on reports that she had attacked her boyfriend with a knife.

A responding officer found her at the home clutching two blades and shot Hachmeister after she charged the officer.

She was treated at a hospital for nine days and then transferred to the DuPage County Jail, where she has been held on $50,000 bond.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/