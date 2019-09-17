Accuser testifies at trial of man charged in multiple rapes

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a former University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple rapes says she was surprised that he agreed to connect with her on an online dating site.

The 21-year-old testified Tuesday that she thought 23-year-old Clay Conaway seemed somewhat out of her league, and that she couldn't imagine that he would want to get to know her.

She also testified that the day after the two connected on the meeting site Bumble, Conaway sent her a nude photo of himself on Snapchat.

Three weeks later, the woman drove over to Conaway's house, where she claims he raped her.

The alleged victim is one of six women Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.