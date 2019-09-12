AG to have decision "in very near future" on dropped cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he expects to make a decision soon on a prosecutor's move to drop three high-profile violent crimes cases.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said in June that her office was dropping charges against three suspects because evidence showed the defendants were legally insane at the time.

Donovan said his office would review the cases after the governor questioned the decision.

They include Veronica Lewis, charged in the 2015 shooting of Darryl Montague at his Westford home; Louis Fortier, accused in the 2017 stabbing death of 43-year-old Richard Medina in Burlington; and Aita Gurung, accused of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law in 2017.

Donovan said Wednesday that his office would make a decision in the "very near future."

