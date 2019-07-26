9-year-old dies from injuries after 3-car collision

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a 9-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a three-car crash has died of her injuries.

WMTW-TV reports Raelynn Bell, of Cumberland, succumbed to her injuries Wednesday.

Raelynn was in the car that was rear-ended by a pickup truck and sent into oncoming traffic on Route 25 in Gorham on Sunday.

Police say the third grader was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The superintendent of the Maine School Administrative District 51, where Raelynn attends Mabel I. Wilson School, sent a letter to parents and students, informing them of her death.

The superintendent says Raelynn had lived in the community for several years and that social workers will be available at the school for students and families in need of support.

The crash remains under police investigation.

___

Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com