5 NC men face federal charges in restaurant owner slaying

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against five men accused of killing a Chinese restaurant owner last year outside his North Carolina home.

Durham County Assistant District Attorney Michael Wallace said Wednesday the suspects are accused of violating the Hobbs Act. The Justice Department says the act prohibits robbery affecting foreign commerce, and violations that result in death can carry the death penalty or a life sentence.

Durham Police say the men shot 42-year-old Hong Zheng during an attempted robbery as he returned from his restaurant. The suspects were charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary and weapons charges.

The News & Observer reports it was the fifth time the Zheng's home had been targeted. Family members said people believed he had money.

Defense attorneys argue the case's evidence is weak.