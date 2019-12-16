4-year-old cancer patient reunited with parents in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Florida boy is back with his parents months after a judge ordered a temporary separation over concerns that they were neglecting his cancer treatment.

Hillsborough County Judge Thomas Palermo ruled Monday that Noah McAdams can return to the care of Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball.

The boy, who is bald from chemotherapy, sat in his mother's lap during a hearing, playing with a stuffed dog, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Earlier this year, when the parents failed to show up for a scheduled chemotherapy treatment, Florida authorities issued an endangered child alert. The family was tracked down in Kentucky.

The case began in April when authorities raised concern that the parents were resisting chemotherapy to treat Noah's leukemia.

The judge had required the mother and father to undergo a psychological evaluation, which they did, their attorneys told reporters on Monday. During that time, the child remained in the custody of his grandparents.

Lawyer Brooke Elvington said the family was reunited last week and that during their separation, the boy completed his first phase of chemotherapy. He will continue to receive medical treatment.