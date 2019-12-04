4 charged in slaying of man whose body was found in lake

LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man and three others were charged with helping take the body to a northwest Indiana lake and throwing it into the water.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that 19-year-old Christian Mora of East Chicago allegedly killed 34-year-old Erik Lozano, also of East Chicago. Charged with assisting a criminal are 20-year-old Adam M. Martin of Lake Station, 21-year-old Nathaniel Ostapchuk of Hammond and 19-year-old Casey Hall of Hammond.

Police allege that Mora stabbed Lozano outside an East Chicago bank on Thanksgiving night before he and the others loaded the body into the trunk of a car, doused it with bleach and tossed it into the lake in Lake Station. The body was found by an area resident on Sunday.