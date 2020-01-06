39 malnourished dogs confiscated in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of malnourished dogs were seized Monday from a property in South Carolina, where authorities have launched an animal cruelty investigation.

The Greenville News reports that the Greenville County Animal Control agency seized 39 dogs that were “significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for.”

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said officers also found two dead dogs at the property.

Animal control officers called deputies to the property just after 11 a.m. Monday while looking into reports of a number of dogs being kept in cages for breeding.