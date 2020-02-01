33-year-old York man sentenced to prison for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A York man was sentenced Friday to more than 33 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jack Eugene Knight, 54, was found guilty of the counts in October by a federal jury. He had faced up to 120 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tips led police in 2018 to search Knight's van, in which he was living, prosecutors said. Agents seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices, all of which contained images of child porn. About a month later when Knight was arrested, agents found a new cellphone he had obtained, and more child porn was also found on that phone.

In all, agents found more than 8,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography.

Knight has several prior Nebraska convictions, including for child pornography and child sexual assault. He is a registered sex offender.