3 former tribal officials plead guilty in embezzlement case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say three former officials of an American Indian tribe that runs a Northern California casino have pleaded guilty to conspiring to embezzle nearly $5 million from the tribe, which they used as "their personal piggy banks."

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert says John Crosby, Ines Crosby and Leslie Lohse pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing from the Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians, tax fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say the trio bought homes, vehicles, sports tickets and luxury vacations to Africa, South America, and Hawaii. They were also accused of failing to declare the income, a tax loss of $1.6 million.

The each face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and one to three years for tax fraud and evasion at sentencing scheduled for January 30.