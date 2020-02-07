3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman outside a Rhode Island nightclub in September, police said Friday.

The suspects, whose names were not immediately made public, are scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning, Providence police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said.

Berta Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Massachusetts, was killed while celebrating her 19th birthday at a club on Broad Street on Sept. 29.

Another woman, 38-year-old Crystal Peloquin, of North Providence, was also shot and seriously injured but survived.

Police said at the time that they were not the intended targets. Two men in the area who were talking with Peloquin were believed to be the targets, police have said.