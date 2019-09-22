29-year-old man dead in Oklahoma officer-involved shooting

ADA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 29-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeastern Oklahoma.

Investigators say the shooting occurred on Saturday during a domestic dispute in Ada, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Four Ada officers responded to an apartment and tried to speak with the 29-year-old man who lived there. Investigators say he was not in a relationship with the woman he was arguing with.

The OSBI says an altercation occurred and that shots were fired about 10 a.m., but it wasn't immediately clear if the suspect was armed.

Investigators say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is being withheld pending positive identification. One officer was injured and was treated and released from a local hospital.