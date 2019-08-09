21 arrested in major sweep tied to nightclub shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say they have made multiple arrests as part of a sweeping investigation into narcotics and weapons trafficking in and around Providence.

Rhode Island State Police say city, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in "Operation Heat."

Officials said Friday they arrested 21 people allegedly connected to a group of violent criminal associates, and said more arrests were expected. They identified the ringleader as 32-year-old Janssye Toucet, of North Providence, and say he was behind shootings at two Providence nightclubs in May and June that targeted rivals.

It was unclear whether Toucet had a lawyer authorized to speak on his behalf.

State Police Col. James Manni said police executed 45 search warrants, seizing four firearms, 13 vehicles, more than $48,000 in cash and cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.