2 teens stabbed at Hawaii high school

MILILANI, Hawaii (AP) — Two 16-year-old teenagers were taken to a hospital Monday after a stabbing at a Hawaii high school.

A boy and girl were in serious condition with apparent stab wounds at Mililani High School Monday, said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, Enright said.

The central Oahu campus was under lock down, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education. Students were released early, she said.

Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the two stabbed, was in custody, Chambers said.

No other details were immediately available. Honolulu police didn't immediately return messages seeking more information.