2 teenage girls crash into Madison squad car during chase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say they've arrested two teenage girls after a report of shots fired led to a chase and a crash into a squad car.

Officers responded to the shots fired around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They found nobody injured or any damage, but found a shell casing and evidence that a suspected stolen car that had left the area was connected to the shots.

Police spotted the car about 45 minutes later and began a chase. After crashing into a Madison squad car, the two suspects ran away, leading to a short foot chase before they were arrested.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old female suspects face charges of eluding a police officer and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Both suspects and two Madison officers were treated for minor injuries.