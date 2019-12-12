2 northwest Indiana men charged with killing 3rd in arson

FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — Two northwestern Indiana men have been charged with murder and arson in the death of a third man in a house fire, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

Duane Scott Muse, 42 and Rhett Allen Martin, 43, both of Fowler, were arrested in connection with the death of Daniel C. Riegle, police said. Firefighters found the 60-year-old Riegle's body inside his burning Fowler home about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Muse and Martin are lodged inside the Benton County Jail. It's not clear whether either man has an attorney who might comment on the case.

Police have not released Riegle's cause of death.

Police also have not released a motive for the slaying.

Fowler is about 70 miles south of Gary.