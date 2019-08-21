2 more charged in fatal boat crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two more people face criminal charges in connection with a fatal July 4 boat crash on Smith Lake.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers on Wednesday arrested Nick Bowling Suggs and Jodi Wallace Suggs, both of Decatur, on criminally negligent homicide charges. Both are 50.

Authorities said a Winston County grand jury handed up the charges this week.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelsey Starling of Troy was killed when two boats collided on July 4. William Jackson Fite, the driver of the boat carrying Starling, was charged earlier with boating under the influence.

Recovery crews have not been able to locate Starling's body. The search has been hampered by underwater trees that weren't cut down when the lake was created.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning and will continue through Friday.