2 men charged in strangulation death of woman found in park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in the strangulation homicide of a woman whose body was found in a western Pennsylvania park last year.

Allegheny County police say the pair, who are already incarcerated, are charged in the death of 43-year-old Tameka Dallas, whose body was found Sept. 12 in a wooded area of Renziehausen Park in McKeesport. An autopsy concluded that the Monroeville resident's death was a homicide due to strangulation.

Police said arrest warrants were issued Monday for 26 year old Daron Dominique Parks and 26 year old Ramonta Yancey. Both are charged with homicide, robbery of a motor vehicle, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

The day the body was found, police in Washington County arrested Parks and another man who were found with the victim's car in a South Strabane Township shopping center parking lot. Charges against the other man were later dismissed and his attorney said his client was “merely a passenger."

Parks is in the Washington County jail and Yancey is in Allegheny County jail. Court documents don't list defense attorneys; the county public defender's office, which has represented both men in the past, could not be reached Monday.