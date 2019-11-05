2 men charged as juveniles in 2014 covered bridge arson

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that two teenagers set a fire that destroyed a covered bridge in Pennsylvania five years ago.

State police say the defendants are now adults but are charged as juveniles because they were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the November 2014 fire at the Dellville Bridge in Perry County.

Trooper Megan Frazer said the names of the defendants are being withheld because they are charged as juveniles with arson, arson of a historic resource, reckless burning, risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief.

The 174-foot-long bridge, which spans Sherman's Creek in Wheatfield Township, was built in 1889 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Repairs were completed in July at a cost of $966,000.