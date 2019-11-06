2 men accused of illegal hunting, investigation ongoing

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Department says two men have been accused of illegally shooting a buck deer.

The department says the men, whose names weren't released, were found in Middlebury unloading and field-dressing the deer, which was shot in Cornwall. Their weapons and pickup truck were seized.

The department says the men have been under investigation for a string of fish and wildlife crimes that occurred in the Middlebury and New Haven area over the past five weeks involving illegally killed deer and a wild turkey. All of these animals were allegedly shot from the road, and some were shot at night.

The department said the deer were processed and hung from a tree in the woods near the Abbey Pond trailhead in Middlebury and at a concrete plant.