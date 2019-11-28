2 injured in parking lot shooting outside Florida Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office says two people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot on the night before Thanksgiving.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that the gunman in the Wednesday night shooting was still at large after deputies set up a perimeter and cleared the store to make sure the shooter wasn’t inside. Sheriff’s spokesman Donald Prichard confirmed the shooting took place outside the store.

The conditions of the two people injured weren’t immediately clear. Further details weren’t released.

The Walmart is in Lauderdale Lakes, and about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.