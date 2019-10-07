https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/2-dead-after-convertible-crashes-in-Winthrop-14497589.php
2 dead after convertible crashes in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police expect to file drunken driving charges against the driver of a convertible that struck an unoccupied parked pickup truck, killing his two passengers.
Police say the car struck the truck in Winthrop at about 3 p.m. Sunday.
The 30-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. But his passengers, a 29-year-old Beverly woman and a 28-year-old Winthrop woman, died.
No names were released.
State police in a statement said the driver will face charges "to include OUI-liquor as well as other charges pertaining to the deaths of the two passengers."
The crash remains under investigation.
