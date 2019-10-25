2 dead. 2 wounded in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says one of the victims called police to report the shooting shortly before midnight Thursday. He says one person was dead at the scene while a second died later at a hospital.

No names have been released and Withrow said it wasn't clear which victim called police.

Withrow said detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting and that no suspects are in custody.