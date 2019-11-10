https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/2-day-sweep-in-Delaware-county-locates-wanted-14823122.php
2-day sweep in Delaware county locates wanted people, drugs
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A two-day law enforcement sweep in a Delaware county led officers to locate nearly two-dozen wanted people and issue warrants covering nearly 200 charges.
The Delaware State Police said in a release that troopers along with local police in Kent County and state correctional officers participated in the blitz earlier this
State police say the issuance of a search warrant also led police to find 189 baggies of heroin in a home where a child under 10 also was living. The Kent County Governor's Task Force and Kent County Drug Unit participated in the drug-related operations.
