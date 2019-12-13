2 Ohio teens shot outside home in early morning hours

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in an Ohio county say two teens have been shot outside a residence in early morning hours and that one has died.

The Warren County sheriff's office says the second teen was hospitalized after being critically wounded.

Chief Deputy Barry Riley says that a caller around 2:50 a.m. Friday reported “prowlers." Riley says in a statement that investigators determined there had been gunfire before the call. He describes the investigation as “rapidly evolving” across multiple jurisdictions roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

He declined to discuss possible motives or suspects. Neither teen lived at the home that was near the gunfire.

The slain youth was identified as 18-year-old Mason Nicholas Trudics of Centerville, Ohio. He was a student at the Warren County Career Center.

Career Center Superintendent Rick Smith said in a statement that counselors and other resources were available Friday to staff and students.

The other teen, age 17, wasn't identified. No other details were made public immediately.