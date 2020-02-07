2 Norwegian tourists injured in Florida hit-and-run crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are searching for a driver who ran over two Norwegian tourists and then fled without helping the injured pair, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday on a Fort Lauderdale street that runs between a row of bars and the beach, a police news release said.

Security video from a nearby business shows the man and woman stumble off a curb and fall into the road. They land directly in the path of a passing car, which attempts to swerve away but still rolls over them.

The driver then continued on without stopping to help the injured victims, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Investigators confirmed that the two were visiting from Norway but weren't immediately releasing their names.

Witnesses described the car as a two door, red Porsche. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.