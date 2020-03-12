2 Delaware refinery workers critically injured in blaze

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — Two workers at a Delaware oil refinery were critically injured when a blaze broke out at the facility Wednesday afternoon, the second such fire at the refinery in one year.

A fire erupted at the Delaware City Refining Co. after 1:30 p.m., shooting flames and black smoke into the sky, a spokeswoman for the refinery's owner, PBF Energy, confirmed.

The two victims suffered critical injuries and were flown to a hospital before being taken to a burn center in Pennsylvania, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told news outlets. Authorities did not identify or list the positions of the injured workers.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and brought the fire under control about an hour after it was reported, The Delaware News Journal said. It's unclear what started the blaze, and authorities are investigating.

The spokeswoman, Lisa Lindsey, didn't say which agencies were handling the investigation. She said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

A fire at the same refinery just over one year ago sent more than 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) of pollutants into the air that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says can cause health problems if inhaled, The News Journal reported. Last month, state environmental regulators fined the company $70,000 for two separate pollution violations, one in 2018 and another in 2019, according to the newspaper.