2 Baltimore officers charged with hit and run of parked car

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers accused of striking a parked car and leaving the scene were charged Monday with hit and run, Baltimore County police confirmed.

Baltimore officers Akeem Olajuwon Nelson, 33, and Danielle Renee White, 35, were driving through Parkville after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they struck the vehicle, county police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

An off-duty Baltimore County police officer heard the crash, looked out his window and saw the pair's car trying to continue down the road before it stopped and became disabled, Peach added. She said both suspects tried to walk away, but responding officers caught them.

The crash was captured on a nearby doorbell camera which showed Nelson had been behind the wheel at the time, despite both White and Nelson's claims to police that White had been the driver, the police spokeswoman said.

Nelson was charged with three counts related to the hit-and-run, and both Nelson and White were charged with making a false statement to an officer, news outlets reported. White was also charged with disorderly conduct on accusations she argued so loudly during her arrest that it woke residents and brought them out of their homes.

The Baltimore Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating, spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.