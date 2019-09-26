12-year-old accused of shooting 6-year-old with BB gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 12-year-old Louisiana boy faces a negligent injury count in the shooting of a 6-year-old with a BB gun.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says police responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call about the shooting in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports Coppola says the younger child was shot in the face. However, he says the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The 12-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, also faces a count of illegal use of a weapon.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com