10-year-old boy fatally shot in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was shot Sunday evening has died, police said.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed the death Monday morning in a tweet and said there was an ongoing homicide investigation. The agency did not release the boy's name.

Police said they were called to a location in Memphis around 6 p.m. Sunday, found the child wounded and took him to the hospital.

Authorities say they are looking for a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No further information was immediately release.