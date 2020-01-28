1 -year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents' gun struggle

A 1-year-old Chicago boy was hospitalized after being shot in the head while his parents struggled over a gun, police said.

The boy's father brought him to a hospital Monday night and claimed a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday the parents were struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged and a bullet struck the boy, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“A bullet ricocheted and hit the boy,” Guglielmi said.

Both parents are in custody, but no charges have been filed yet, he said..

The boy was struck in the head, but the bullet did not penetrate his skull, Guglielmi said. The boy was listed in serious but stable condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital.