1 of 3 convicted in 2018 Galena killing to be sentenced

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three men convicted in the 2018 killing of a man on the south edge of Reno will be sentenced just three days after the verdict's announcement.

KOLO-TV reports that Quentin Moore is scheduled to be sentenced Monday by a jury.

Moore and Jamil Geronimo were found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Friday.

Moore also pleaded no contest to a charge of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Moor, Geronimo and Tyler Hernandez fatally shot 20-year-old Paul Dobbins in June 2018 outside a Galena home after an altercation at a party.

Hernandez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Geronimo and Hernandez have waived being sentenced by a jury.

Geronimo will be sentenced in January.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com